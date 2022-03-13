220312-N-MJ302-1066 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 12, 2022) A CMV-22B Osprey, from the "Sunhawks" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 05:01
|Photo ID:
|7090271
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-MJ302-1066
|Resolution:
|6284x3812
|Size:
|662.79 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Osprey On The USS Nimitz [Image 16 of 16], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
