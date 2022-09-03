220309-N-LY692-2102 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 09, 2022) Two F-35C Lightning II's from, the "Rough Raiders" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 06:05 Photo ID: 7086061 VIRIN: 220309-N-LY692-2102 Resolution: 5040x2366 Size: 771 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two F-35C Lightning II's Prepare To Launch [Image 19 of 19], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.