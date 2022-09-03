220309-N-LY692-2102 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 09, 2022) Two F-35C Lightning II's from, the "Rough Raiders" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 06:05
|Photo ID:
|7086061
|VIRIN:
|220309-N-LY692-2102
|Resolution:
|5040x2366
|Size:
|771 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Two F-35C Lightning II's Prepare To Launch [Image 19 of 19], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
