A C-2 Greyhound Lands On The Flight Deck

220309-N-LY692-2085 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 09, 2022) A C-2 Greyhound, from the "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

