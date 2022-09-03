220309-N-LY692-2085 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 09, 2022) A C-2 Greyhound, from the "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)
|03.09.2022
|03.10.2022 06:05
|7086065
|220309-N-LY692-2085
|4386x1978
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, A C-2 Greyhound Lands On The Flight Deck [Image 19 of 19], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
