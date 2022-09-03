220309-N-LY692-1044 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 09, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from, the "Flying Eagles" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, and an E/A-18G Growler, from the "Vikings" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, rest on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

Date Taken: 03.09.2022
This work, Jets Rest On The Flight Deck [Image 19 of 19], by SCPO Ryan Tabios