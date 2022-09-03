220309-N-LY692-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 09, 2022) Sailor conducts maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet from, the "Flying Eagles" of Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 122, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

