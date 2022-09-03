An MH-60S Sea Hawk Prepares To Take Off From The Flight Deck

220309-N-LY692-3002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 09, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin' Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022