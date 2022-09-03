Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet Lands On Flight Deck [Image 13 of 19]

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet Lands On Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220309-N-LY692-2134 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 09, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the "Flying Eagles" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, makes an arrested gear landing the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 06:06
    Photo ID: 7086060
    VIRIN: 220309-N-LY692-2134
    Resolution: 3078x1524
    Size: 773.46 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, An F/A-18F Super Hornet Lands On Flight Deck [Image 19 of 19], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy

