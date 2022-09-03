Flight Operations Onboard The USS Nimitz

220309-N-MH015-1041 (Mar. 09, 2022) PACIFIC OCEAN

An F-35C Lightning II, from the "Rough Raiders" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125, launches off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

