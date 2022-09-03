220309-N-LY692-3001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 09, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin' Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, approaches the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 Photo ID: 7086058 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN This work, An MH-60S Sea Hawk Approaches The Flight Deck [Image 19 of 19], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.