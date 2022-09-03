Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations Onboard The USS Nimitz [Image 10 of 19]

    Flight Operations Onboard The USS Nimitz

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Seaman Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220309-N-MH015-1016 (Mar. 09, 2022) PACIFIC OCEAN
    An E/A-18G Growler, from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of tha aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 06:06
    Photo ID: 7086057
    VIRIN: 220309-N-MH015-1016
    Resolution: 5991x4279
    Size: 620.8 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations Onboard The USS Nimitz [Image 19 of 19], by SN Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Pacific
    Carrier

