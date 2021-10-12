220309-N-NH257-1082 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 9, 2022) An F/A-18G Growler, from the "Vikings" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, is lined up with a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 06:06
|Photo ID:
|7086054
|VIRIN:
|220309-N-NH257-1082
|Resolution:
|5552x2504
|Size:
|764.6 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Growler Lines Up With Catapult [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT