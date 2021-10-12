220309-N-NH257-1082 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 9, 2022) An F/A-18G Growler, from the "Vikings" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, is lined up with a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 06:06 Photo ID: 7086054 VIRIN: 220309-N-NH257-1082 Resolution: 5552x2504 Size: 764.6 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Growler Lines Up With Catapult [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.