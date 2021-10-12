Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Growler Lines Up With Catapult [Image 7 of 19]

    Growler Lines Up With Catapult

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220309-N-NH257-1082 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 9, 2022) An F/A-18G Growler, from the "Vikings" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, is lined up with a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 06:06
    Photo ID: 7086054
    VIRIN: 220309-N-NH257-1082
    Resolution: 5552x2504
    Size: 764.6 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Growler Lines Up With Catapult [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

