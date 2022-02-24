Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability [Image 9 of 10]

    Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability

    DHAKA, BANGLADESH

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Necaise, left, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, helps Bangladesh air force (BAF) C-130 pilot, Flight Lieutenant Araf Billah, right, sight night vision goggles in preparation for a night sortie during Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 24, 2022, at BAF Base Bangabandhu, Bangladesh. U.S. Air Force and BAF pilots exchanged techniques for flying in low light conditions as part of the exercise. Exercise Cope South is a bi-annual Pacific Air Forces-sponsored bilateral tactical airlift exercise, intended to enhance U.S. and Bangladesh forces’ ability to operate together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

