Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability

U.S. Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Necaise, left, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, helps Bangladesh air force (BAF) C-130 pilot, Flight Lieutenant Araf Billah, right, sight night vision goggles in preparation for a night sortie during Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 24, 2022, at BAF Base Bangabandhu, Bangladesh. U.S. Air Force and BAF pilots exchanged techniques for flying in low light conditions as part of the exercise. Exercise Cope South is a bi-annual Pacific Air Forces-sponsored bilateral tactical airlift exercise, intended to enhance U.S. and Bangladesh forces’ ability to operate together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

