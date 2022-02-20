U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. TJ Yonkauske, right, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, and Bangladesh air force (BAF) pilots Squadron Leader Sabbir Rehan, center, and Flight Lieutenant Israt Drishty, left, walk to a C-130J Super Hercules in preparation to perform air drop training during Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 20, 2022, at BAF Base Bangabandhu, Bangladesh. Airmen assigned to the 36th EAS work side-by-side with BAF pilots and maintainers to perform training tasks and evaluate proficiency during the exercise. Exercise Cope South provides an opportunity for Pacific Air Forces and the Bangladesh armed forces to strengthen their relationship and enhance interoperability, to operate more effectively together when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 22:42 Photo ID: 7080884 VIRIN: 220220-F-AD344-1221 Resolution: 2430x3644 Size: 5.75 MB Location: DHAKA, BD Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.