Bangladesh air force (BAF) Squadron Leader Sabbir Rehan, left and BAF Flight Lieutenant Israt Drishty, C-130 Hercules pilots, observe a low level flying demonstration conducted by U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules pilots assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 20, 2022, over Bangladesh. Airmen assigned to the 36th EAS work side-by-side with BAF pilots and maintainers to perform training tasks and evaluate proficiency during the exercise. Exercise Cope South provides an opportunity for U.S. and Bangladesh forces to strengthen their partnership to enhance their interoperability in efforts to maintain regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 22:42 Photo ID: 7080887 VIRIN: 220220-F-AD344-1885 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 31.4 MB Location: DHAKA, BD Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.