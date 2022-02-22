Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Seth Sarret, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron jumpmaster, observes Bangladesh armed forces members as they jump from a C-130J Super Hercules during a high altitude, low opening (HALO) jump as part of Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 22, 2022, over Bangladesh. U.S. and Bangladesh air forces (BAF) conducted static line and HALO jumps during the exercise. The bilateral exercise provides an opportunity for Pacific Air Forces and the BAF to strengthen their relationship and enhance interoperability, to operate more effectively together when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

