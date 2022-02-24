Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability

Airman Logan Nawrocki, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron integrated communication navigation mission systems and electronic warfare journeyman, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Cope South 2022, at Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Base Bangabandhu, Bangladesh. U.S. Air Force and BAF participants conducted static line and high altitude, low opening (HALO) jumps, low level flying, and night flights during the exercise to enhance their interoperability. Exercise Cope South is a bi-annual Pacific Air Forces-sponsored bilateral exercise that provides U.S. and Bangladesh air forces the opportunity to work together while performing tactical airlift scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

