U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Gonnella, left, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron cyber transport technician, and U.S. Space Force Spc. Stefan Schirmer, radio frequency transmission systems technician, 36th EAS sets up a Hawkeye III Lite system during Exercise Cope South 2022, at Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Base Bangabandhu, Bangladesh. Exercise Cope South is a bi-annual Pacific Air Forces-sponsored bilateral exercise that provides U.S. and Bangladesh air forces the opportunity to work together while performing tactical airlift scenarios, in an effort to strengthen partnerships and enhance interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 22:42 Photo ID: 7080890 VIRIN: 220223-F-AD344-1341 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.37 MB Location: DHAKA, BD Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.