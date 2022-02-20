Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability

Tech Sgt. Wesley Zech, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, waits to arrive at a drop zone on a C-130J Super Hercules during a bilateral air drop training mission as part of Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 20, 2022, over Bangladesh. Airmen assigned to the 36th EAS worked side-by-side with Bangladesh air force (BAF) pilots and maintainers to perform air drops and low level flying as part of the day’s tasks. Exercise Cope South provides an opportunity for Pacific Air Forces and the Bangladesh armed forces to strengthen their relationship and enhance interoperability, to operate more effectively together when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

