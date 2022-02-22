Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability

Senior Airman Kristen Garcia, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, inspects a C-130J Hercules prior to launch in support of static line and high altitude, low opening (HALO) jumps during Exercise Cope South 2022 Feb. 22, 2022, at Bangladesh air force (BAF) Base Bangabandhu, Bangladesh. U.S. and Bangladesh air forces conducted static line and HALO jumps during the exercise. The bilateral exercise provides an opportunity for Pacific Air Forces and the BAF to strengthen their relationship and enhance interoperability, to operate more effectively together when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 Location: DHAKA, BD