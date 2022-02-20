Staff Sgt. McArthur Posey, left, and Tech Sgt. Wesley Zech, right, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmasters, release container delivery systems (CDS) for air drop off the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 20, 2022, over a drop zone near Sylhet, Bangladesh. Airmen assigned to the 36th EAS worked side-by-side with Bangladesh air force (BAF) pilots and maintainers to perform air drops and low level flying as part of the day’s tasks. Exercise Cope South provides an opportunity for U.S. and Bangladesh forces to strengthen their partnership to enhance their interoperability in efforts to maintain regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 22:42 Photo ID: 7080886 VIRIN: 220220-F-AD344-1636 Resolution: 7854x5236 Size: 41.01 MB Location: DHAKA, BD Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.