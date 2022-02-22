Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability [Image 3 of 10]

    Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability

    DHAKA, BANGLADESH

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Flight Lieutenant Araf Billah, left, and Flight Lieutenant Sabiqun Nahar Chodhury, right, Bangladesh air force (BAF) C-130 Hercules pilots, observe U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, as they pilot a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 22, 2022, over Bangladesh. U.S. and Bangladesh air forces (BAF) conducted static line and high altitude, low opening (HALO) jumps during the exercise. The bilateral exercise provides an opportunity for Pacific Air Forces and the BAF to strengthen their relationship and enhance interoperability, to operate more effectively together when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 22:42
    Photo ID: 7080883
    VIRIN: 220222-F-AD344-1890
    Resolution: 7972x5314
    Size: 27.33 MB
    Location: DHAKA, BD 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability

    PACAF
    allies
    partners
    Cope South 22
    CS22
    CopeSouth

