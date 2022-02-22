Cope South 2022 enhances U.S., BAF tactical airlift interoperability

Flight Lieutenant Araf Billah, left, and Flight Lieutenant Sabiqun Nahar Chodhury, right, Bangladesh air force (BAF) C-130 Hercules pilots, observe U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, as they pilot a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 22, 2022, over Bangladesh. U.S. and Bangladesh air forces (BAF) conducted static line and high altitude, low opening (HALO) jumps during the exercise. The bilateral exercise provides an opportunity for Pacific Air Forces and the BAF to strengthen their relationship and enhance interoperability, to operate more effectively together when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

