An Airman assigned to the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron performs a bulkhead reaming operation at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The newly designed process expedites the timeframe for accomplishing repairs by negating the need for a Depot Field Team, which can take upwards of 3-4 months, and in turn returns vital aircraft to the 20th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7068028
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-ZB805-0522
|Resolution:
|5577x3718
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
