Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kevin Rocha, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron assistant fabrication flight chief, looks over a technical order before proceeding with maintenance on an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The Aircraft Metals Technology section performed an F-16 bulkhead reaming operation that has never been performed at the field level on Shaw AFB, negating the need for a Depot Field Team that could take upwards of 3 to 4 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 16:01
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Shaw AFB
    Aircraft Metals Technology
    20 MXG
    20 EMS
    Weasel Readiness

