Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kevin Rocha, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron assistant fabrication flight chief, looks over a technical order before proceeding with maintenance on an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The Aircraft Metals Technology section performed an F-16 bulkhead reaming operation that has never been performed at the field level on Shaw AFB, negating the need for a Depot Field Team that could take upwards of 3 to 4 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

