U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ramon Russel, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology assistant section chief, performs a bulkhead reaming operation at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The newly designed process expedited the timeframe for accomplishing repairs by negating the need for a Depot Field Team, which can take upwards of 3-4 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 16:01 Photo ID: 7068019 VIRIN: 220222-F-ZB805-0053 Resolution: 5434x3623 Size: 3.35 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.