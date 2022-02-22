Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance

20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology Airmen perform a bulkhead reaming operation for the first time at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The newly designed process expedites the timeframe for accomplishing repairs by negating the need for a Depot Field Team, which can take upwards of 3-4 months, and in turn returns vital aircraft to the 20th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

