Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance

Senior Airman Peter Lockett, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology craftsman, assists with reaming a bulkhead on an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The process was performed for the first time at Shaw AFB and expedited the timeframe for accomplishing repairs by negating the need for a Depot Field Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

