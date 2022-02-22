Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance

20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology Airmen perform a bulkhead reaming operation at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The bulkhead reaming process is newly designed and expedited the timeframe for accomplishing repairs by negating the need for a Depot Field Team, which can take upwards of 3-4 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

Date Taken: 02.22.2022
Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US