Senior Airman Peter Lockett, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology craftsman, assists with reaming a bulkhead on an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The team reamed the mounting point to remove damage within the bore on the fracture critical surface. The process is newly designed and expedited the timeframe for accomplishing repairs by negating the need for a Depot Field Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7068022
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-ZB805-0150
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
