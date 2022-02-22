20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology Airmen perform a bulkhead reaming operation at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The bulkhead that they worked on is the backbone of the aircraft and the mounting location for the main landing gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 16:01 Photo ID: 7068018 VIRIN: 220222-F-ZB805-0037 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.75 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.