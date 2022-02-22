20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology Airmen perform a bulkhead reaming operation at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The bulkhead that they worked on is the backbone of the aircraft and the mounting location for the main landing gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7068018
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-ZB805-0037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT