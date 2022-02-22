U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Sexauer, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology technician, performs a bulkhead reaming operation at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The newly designed process expedited the timeframe for accomplishing repairs by negating the need for a Depot Field Team, which can take upwards of 3-4 months, and in turn returns vital aircraft to the 20th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 16:01 Photo ID: 7068020 VIRIN: 220222-F-ZB805-0161 Resolution: 3509x2506 Size: 1.34 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.