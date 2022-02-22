Aircraft metals technology executes depot level maintenance

20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology Airmen perform a bulkhead reaming operation at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2022. The team reamed the mounting point to remove damage within the bore on the fracture critical surface. The process is newly designed and expedited the timeframe for accomplishing repairs by negating the need for a Depot Field Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US by SrA Madeline Herzog