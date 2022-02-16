220216-N-HG846-1131 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb.16, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Chase Correa (left), from Rochester, N.Y., administers a COVID-19 booster to Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Jesse Elmore (right), from Austin, Texas, aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb.16, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

