220211-N-HG846-1005 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2022) – Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) launch a ridged-hull inflatable boat during a boat operations exercise, Feb. 11, 2022. Mitscher is operating in the Atlantic in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

