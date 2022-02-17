220217-N-HG846-1040 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 17, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Logan Marrocco, from Deer Park, Wash., shoots a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 17, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 15:36 Photo ID: 7061696 VIRIN: 220217-N-HG846-1040 Resolution: 2423x1615 Size: 615.45 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Logan Marrocco, from Deer Park, Wash., shoots a shot line [Image 28 of 28], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.