220212-N-HG846-1235 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) – Seaman Tuo Li, from Warbin, China, serves as a signalman during a replenishment-at-sea with Dry Cargo and Ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Perry (T-AKE-5) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 12, 2022. Mitscher is operating in the Eastern Atlantic in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 15:36 Photo ID: 7061681 VIRIN: 220212-N-HG846-1235 Resolution: 1980x1584 Size: 590.12 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seaman Tuo Li, from Warbin, China, serves as a signalman during a replenishment-at-sea [Image 28 of 28], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.