Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Bryce Braltierra (right), from Apache, Okla., helps Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class David Chiarizzi (left), from Long Island, N.Y., don Search and Rescue gear [Image 20 of 28]

    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Bryce Braltierra (right), from Apache, Okla., helps Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class David Chiarizzi (left), from Long Island, N.Y., don Search and Rescue gear

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    220214-N-HG846-1013 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (February 14, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Bryce Braltierra (right), from Apache, Okla., helps Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class David Chiarizzi (left), from Long Island, N.Y., don Search and Rescue gear during SAR swimming training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 14, 2022. Mitscher is operating in the Mediterranean Sea in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 15:36
    Photo ID: 7061688
    VIRIN: 220214-N-HG846-1013
    Resolution: 2552x1701
    Size: 732.09 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Bryce Braltierra (right), from Apache, Okla., helps Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class David Chiarizzi (left), from Long Island, N.Y., don Search and Rescue gear [Image 28 of 28], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Machinist Mate 3rd Class Andrew Harney, from Bend, Ore., conducts a boat report
    Professional Apprenticeship Career Tract (PACT) Seaman Tristin Arnold, from Columbia, S.C., removes paint with a pneumatic grinder
    Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jay Davis, from Virginia Beach, Va., fires and air slug
    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Dylan Rodriguez (left), from Menifee, Calif., and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jay Davis (right), from Virginia Beach, Va., loads a MK-32 torpedo
    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Landon Helton, from Quilan, Texas, takes an oil sample
    Gunner’s Mate 2nd Roberto Ponce, from Albuquerque, N.M., fires an M500 shotgun
    Sailors perform an emergency evacuation during a firefighting drill
    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah Marquez, from Lubbock, Texas, stands as the nozzleman of a hose team
    Damage Controlman 1st Class Adam Foster, from Norfolk, Va., patches a pipe
    Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) launch a ridged-hull inflatable boat
    Chief Electrician’s Mate Jay Bosch, from Rochester, N.Y., instructs Electrician’s Mate Fireman Kevin Gee, from Columbus, Ohio, on control panel shutdown procedures
    Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Landon Spencer, from Houston, Texas, exits a hatch during a toxic gas drill
    Sailors detach stores from a wench
    Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Amadeus Maestas (left), from Dallas, Texas, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Knaras (right), from Salt Lake City, Utah, clip binding straps to stores
    Sailors detach a fuel probe during a replenishment-at-sea
    Seaman Tuo Li, from Warbin, China, serves as a signalman during a replenishment-at-sea
    Machinist Mate 3rd Class Andre Haldane, from Philadelphia, Pa., washes the engine of a ridged-hull inflatable boat
    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Floyd Davis (left), from Fredrick, Va., and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Devin Ingle (right) man a hose
    Cmdr. Tom McCandless (left), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) and Ensign Lauren Edwards (right), from Orlando, Fla., conduct a zone inspection
    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Bryce Braltierra (right), from Apache, Okla., helps Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class David Chiarizzi (left), from Long Island, N.Y., don Search and Rescue gear
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class Demario Spencer, from Monroe, La., connects a fuel line
    Logistics Specialist 1st Class Michael Manzo, from Miami, Fla., lowers safety netting
    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tra’shaun Cooper, from Homestead, Texas, directs a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter
    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Lauren Kestell (left), from Oklahoma City, Okla., assigned to USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), administers a COVID-19 booster to Chief Fire Controlman (AEGIS) Kellen Smothers (right), from Clio, Mich.
    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Chase Correa (left), from Rochester, N.Y., administers a COVID-19 booster to Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Jesse Elmore (right), from Austin, Texas
    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Logan Marrocco, from Deer Park, Wash., shoots a shot line
    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tra’shaun Cooper, from Homestead, Texas, signals to the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply
    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Roberto Cardenasguillen, from Fontana, Calif., receives a pallet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    DDG 57
    csg8
    MIT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT