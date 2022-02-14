220214-N-HG846-1013 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (February 14, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Bryce Braltierra (right), from Apache, Okla., helps Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class David Chiarizzi (left), from Long Island, N.Y., don Search and Rescue gear during SAR swimming training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 14, 2022. Mitscher is operating in the Mediterranean Sea in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

