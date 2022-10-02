220210-N-HG846-2091 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Adam Foster, from Norfolk, Va., patches a pipe during a firefighting training exercise on the missile deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 10, 2022. Mitscher is operating in the Atlantic in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

