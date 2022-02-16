220216-N-HG846-1073 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb.16, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tra’shaun Cooper, from Homestead, Texas, directs a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragon Slayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-11) to land aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb.16, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

