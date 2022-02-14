220214-N-HG846-1003 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) – Cmdr. Tom McCandless (left), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) and Ensign Lauren Edwards (right), from Orlando, Fla., conduct a zone inspection aboard Mitscher, Feb. 14, 2022. Mitscher is operating in the Mediterranean Sea in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

