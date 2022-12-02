220212-N-HG846-2162 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) – Machinist Mate 3rd Class Andre Haldane, from Philadelphia, Pa., washes the engine of a ridged-hull inflatable boat during a fresh-water wash-down aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 12, 2022. Mitscher is operating in the Eastern Atlantic in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

