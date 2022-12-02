220212-N-HG846-1144 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) – Sailors detach stores from a wench during a replenishment-at-sea with Dry Cargo and Ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Perry (T-AKE-5) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 12, 2022. Mitscher is operating in the Eastern Atlantic in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 15:36 Photo ID: 7061677 VIRIN: 220212-N-HG846-1144 Resolution: 1380x1933 Size: 528.39 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors detach stores from a wench [Image 28 of 28], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.