220212-N-HG846-1217 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) – Sailors detach a fuel probe during a replenishment-at-sea with Dry Cargo and Ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Perry (T-AKE-5) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 12, 2022. Mitscher is operating in the Eastern Atlantic in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

