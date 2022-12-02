U.S. Army Pfc. Moreno Chi, a member of 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment, Battle Group Poland, chats with a Romanian soldier as the pair line up respective battle fighting vehicles Feb. 11, 2022, during a hand over, take over ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 10:22 Photo ID: 7049870 VIRIN: 220212-Z-WM549-1014 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.85 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Hometown: SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.