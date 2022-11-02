Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm

Polish Land Forces soldiers focus their attention on guest speakers during a Feb. 11, 2022 Battle Group Poland hand over, take over ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. The California Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment — with assistance from Oregon and Washington Guardsmen — officially assumed command of Battle Group Poland and will operate as Task Force Thunderbolt with more than 1,000 troops from the United States, Romania, Great Britain, Croatia and Poland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

