U.S. Army Lt. Col. Trevor Phillips, left, incoming commander of Battle Group Poland (BGP), shares a final moment with Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, outgoing commander, Feb. 11, 2022 during a hand over, take over ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. Phillips leads 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment into the new rotation while Broyles and his 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment return to Washington. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 10:23 Photo ID: 7049869 VIRIN: 220212-Z-WM549-1013 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 4.59 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Hometown: SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.