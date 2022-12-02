Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Trevor Phillips, center, assumed command of Battle Group Poland during a hand over, take over ceremony Feb. 11, 2022 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. Supporting his leadership are U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy commanding general (outgoing) for Army National Guard, Maj. Gen. Joe Jarrard, left, and Maj. Gen. Michael Wickman, who succeeds Jarrard. Phillips, commander of 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment, assumes command of more than 1,000 troops from the United States, Romania, Great Britain, Croatia and Poland. The 185th originates from the California Army National Guard and, in Poland, consists of National Guardsmen from Oregon and Washington. The Stryker-based regiment will operate as Task Force Thunderbolt. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

