Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, center, outgoing commander of Battle Group Poland (BGP), salutes as officials arrive for the hand over, take over ceremony Feb. 11, 2022 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. To his right is Lt. Col. Trevor Phillips, incoming BGP commander from 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

