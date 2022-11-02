U.S. Army Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, center, outgoing commander of Battle Group Poland (BGP), salutes as officials arrive for the hand over, take over ceremony Feb. 11, 2022 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. To his right is Lt. Col. Trevor Phillips, incoming BGP commander from 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7049860
|VIRIN:
|220212-Z-WM549-1004
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT