Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Trevor Phillips, right, incoming commander of Battle Group Poland, signs the transfer of authority with Plk. (Col.) Piotr Fajkowski, Polish commander of the 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, and outgoing commander Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, Feb. 11, 2022 during a hand over, take over ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. Phillips, commander of 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment, will lead Battle Group Poland, a delegation of more than 1,000 troops from the United States, Romania, Croatia, United Kingdom and Poland. The unification will operate as Task Force Thunderbolt. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

