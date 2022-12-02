Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm [Image 3 of 13]

    Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Trevor Phillips, right, incoming commander of Battle Group Poland, signs the transfer of authority with Plk. (Col.) Piotr Fajkowski, Polish commander of the 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, and outgoing commander Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, Feb. 11, 2022 during a hand over, take over ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. Phillips, commander of 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment, will lead Battle Group Poland, a delegation of more than 1,000 troops from the United States, Romania, Croatia, United Kingdom and Poland. The unification will operate as Task Force Thunderbolt. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

