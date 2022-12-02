Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Dalton, center, incoming senior enlisted advisor for Battle Group Poland, leads 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment’s delegation past international dignitaries during a Feb. 11, 2022 hand over, take over ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. The 185th relieves 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment and will commence its European deterrence mission as Task Force Thunderbolt. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

