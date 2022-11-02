Gen. Jaroslaw Mika, commander of the Polish Armed Forces, acknowledges incoming and outgoing United States units Feb. 11, 2022 during a hand over, take over ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. While thanking 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment for their commitment to Battle Group Poland, Mika welcomed 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment, the U.S. Army National Guard unit based in California but operating in Poland with Oregon and Washington Guardsmen. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 10:32 Photo ID: 7049862 VIRIN: 220212-Z-WM549-1006 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.85 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Hometown: SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.